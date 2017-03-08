UofH Hofheinz Pavilion set to receive $60million dollar renovation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The University of Houston men's basketball team closed out Hofheinz Pavilion on a winning note.

The division I NCAA team played their final home game inside the on-campus arena defeating East Carolina 73-51. The stadium first opened in December 1969 and became famous in the 80's during the Cougars "Phi Slama Jama" teams.

UH System Board of Regents Chairman Tilman Fertitta and his family donated $20 million for the renovation of the pavillion. The arena will now undergo a $60 million renovation and it will be re-opened as the Fertitta Center.

The Fertitta Center is scheduled to be opened for the 2018 to 2019 basketball season.

The Cougars announced that they will be playing their home games at Texas Southern University and The Toyota Center until the renovation is complete.