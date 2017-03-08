× WANTED: Suspect accused of killing man, shooting woman in face

HOUSTON — Houston police are on the hunt for a man they say shot two people, killing one of them, on January 3.

Javan Oxavia Williams, 26, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police said, on the night of the shooting, Williams was inside a parked vehicle in the 1300 block of Greens Parkway with another man and woman around 10:17 p.m.

Williams allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot the woman in the face, and the man in the neck. He then jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

The woman drove herself and the man to the hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. The woman, who suffered severe injuries to her face, was able to identify Williams as the shooter, police said.

Williams is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, 185 pounds, and has short black hair and brown eyes.

He also has a “red P” tattoo on his neck.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/ or arrest of Williams.