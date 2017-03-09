Baytown man arrested after two sexual assaults at foot massage parlor, police say

LA PORTE, Texas — A Baytown man accused in the sexual assault of two victims was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a vigorous police search, according to the La Porte Police Department.

Samuel Duran, 38, is charged with aggravated sexual assault with a deadly weapon.

The suspect is accused of two assaults, one on Jan. 23 and the other on March 6, at a foot massage parlor in the 9600 block of Spencer Highway.

Police were able to find Duran with the community’s help after a series of alerts and media blasts were sent out, the department said.

Duran’s bail has been set at $50,000.