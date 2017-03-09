HOUSTON -- He's a man of many talents. This week, Craig Hlavaty shows off his goat milking "skillz." So how did he do? Check it out!
Between the Lines: Craig milks goat at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
-
Between the Lines: Craig becomes NFL experienced
-
Craig visits Body Worlds RX
-
Between the Lines: Craig visits Super Bowl LI Media Day
-
Between the Lines: Craig’s Valentines adventure at Darling Way
-
Craig hangs with Santa Claus at Discovery Green
-
-
Between the Lines: Stop using “Houston, we have a problem”
-
Between the Lines: Craig’s words of wisdom for Super Bowl LI visitors
-
Craig welcomes 2017
-
What should Super Bowl LI visitors do in Houston?
-
Celebrating 80 years of Shipley Do-nuts
-
-
Got Milk? Maggie defends her title as Rodeo Houston’s Celeb Goat Milking Champ
-
Chevron Houston Marathon causing multiple road closures in Downtown
-
City Showdown: How Houston stacks up to other Super Bowl cities in the sports world