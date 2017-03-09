City Council grants $13.8 million dollars to build HEB in third ward food desert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- After years of protests, the food desert crisis in Houston's inner city has finally caught the attention of local officials.

Local Houston city council members announced on Wednesday that they will grant a $13.8 million dollar loan to build a 72,000 square foot HEB store in the heart of third ward.

Ranked as the 4th largest city in the world, it's hard to believe that certain neighborhoods still lack the ability to access fresh produce.

“We can share that we are excited about the prospect of building a new store to serve the Third Ward Riverside community but it would be premature for us to comment on specific plans for this parcel of land," said HEB.