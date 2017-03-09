× Deputies: Harris County man caught with nearly 500 child porn images, including bestiality, to appear in court

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is scheduled to appear before a Harris County judge Thursday morning after investigators said hundreds of pornographic images featuring children as young as infants were found on the suspect’s computer. The pornography showed a range of disturbing acts including pedophilia and bestiality, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Timothy Gerbode, 29, is charged with possession of child pornography.

Gerbode’s digital collection included graphic images of girls as young as 12 months old participating in sexual activity with adult men. Officers said the most horrific piece of pornography featured a girl, who is believed to be between 7 to 10 years old, performing a lewd sexual act on a dog.

The HCSO High Tech Crime Unit and Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force raided the suspect’s apartment in southwest Houston on Sept. 20 after investigators found an online advertisement for child porn on the Gnutella network.

Officers were able to track down Gerbode through his computer’s distinct IP address and a subpoena issued to the suspect’s internet provider, court documents said.

In total, the sheriff’s office said it found 476 disturbing images of child pornography on the suspect’s computer during its investigation.

Gerbode was arrested but has since paid his $20,000 bail.