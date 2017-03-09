× Gunman on the run after shooting father at family’s home in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An alleged gunman is on the run after shooting a man in the foot while confronting him at his home in the Canyon Lake Village area, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 9:16 p.m. at a home in the 17000 block of Summit Canyon Drive at Twin Trails. Deputies said a man, his wife and their three children live at the house.

Investigators said the suspect went to the front door and when it opened, he demanded money from the victim. At one point, the man allegedly fired several shots.

No reports of the wife or children being injured.

Small amounts of marijuana were found inside the home, the sheriff’s office said.

It’s unclear if the suspected shooter left on foot or in a vehicle, deputies said.