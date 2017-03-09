× Houston Texans trade QB Brock Osweiler to Cleveland Browns

HOUSTON– The Brock Osweiler era is over! The Houston Texans announced on Thursday that Quarterback Brock Osweiler has been traded to the Cleveland Browns.

On Mar. 9, 2016, the then 25-year-old Osweiler signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Houston Texans under a $37 million guarantee.

The Houston Texans released a statement that read, in part, “we are committed to bringing a championship to the city of Houston. We are exhaustive in our efforts and the resources provided by the Mcnair family allow us to operate that way. We continuously evaluate our decisions and processes to ensure the results match our goals and objectives. The decision to trade Brock was made because it was in the best interest of the team. It frees up both cash and salary cap room to continue to improve our football team. We appreciate Brock’s effort and leadership while he was with us and we wish him and his family well,” Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Rick Smith said.

It is now rumored that the Texans Franchise have set their sights on Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Tony Romo.

Osweiler has yet to address the trade but Romo responded to fans by thanking them in a video posted to his Twitter account.