HSCO: Two people found dead inside north Harris County home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating after two people were found dead inside a north Harris County home Thursday night, according to Harris County Sheriff’s deputies.

Authorities said, a family member heard gunshots at a home in the 10200 block of Tradewinds around 8:20 p.m., then discovered the bodies of a man and woman in a room of the house.

EMS personnel arrived and pronounced the pair dead at the scene.

The victims’ identities, nor a motive, have been released.