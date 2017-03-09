× Humble ISD elementary school closes after body found on campus, officials say

HUMBLE, Texas — An Humble Independent School District elementary school is closed Thursday after a body was found on the campus, district officials said.

According to a letter sent to parents, a man was found in the early morning hours at Oaks Elementary School. Officials said it appears to be a suicide.

Administrators said the school will remain closed until police and other authorities complete an investigation.

This is a developing story.