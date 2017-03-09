Trump wins again; U.S. customs, border patrol reveal border crossings down 40 percent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON-- Is President Trump’s tough talk working?

U.S. customs and border patrol released documentation on Thursday that illegal southwest border crossings were down 40 percent. The CBP annual data typically shows an increase of 10 percent to 20 percent for the January to February months.

The president’s influence on immigration has even managed to reach high-profile celebrities.

Muhammad Ali's son and ex-wife Khalilah Camacho met with House Democrats in Washington on Thursday to attend a forum titled, “Ali vs. Trump: The Fight for American Values." The forum was held to examine the critical consequences of President Donald Trump's misguided immigration policies.

The son of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali said he was detained by immigration officials at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport because he's a Muslim. The incident took place in February but Ali is still protesting the detainment.

President Trump's revised travel ban which bars new visas for immigrants from six Muslim-majority countries was introduced on Tuesday and will take effect on Mar. 16, 2017.