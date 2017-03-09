Study claims 30 percent of U.S. college students will pay for spring break using student loans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California. – As the economy continues to recover and the price of college continuing to rise, the average college grad will owe about $28,000 in student loans after graduation.

A new study by LendEDU announced that at least 30 percent of this debt will come from Spring Break.

That’s right! U.S. college students plan to tap into student loans to fund their fun in the sun.

As one bank executive puts it, it's like putting spring break on a credit card except this one is subsidized by taxpayers.

To justify this adolescent behavior, a study published in Developmental Science confirmed that teens love to take risks. The study surveyed 5,000 teens and young adults from countries around the world including the USA.

It also showed that the likelihood of those risky behaviors vary from country to country in teens.

So, what's a parent to do? Keep a room available!

With this much debt they will be sure to return home after college, or flunk out.