Today marks 20 years since Notorious B.I.G’s death

New York- It's been 20 years since the murder of hip-hop icon The Notorious B.I.G.

Christopher Wallace better known as The Notorious B.I.G. traveled to Los Angeles in February 1997, to promote his upcoming second studio album and film a music video, when his life was tragically cut short. Wallace was last seen riding in a GMC Suburban SUV around 12:30 a.m. at the corner of Wilshire Blvd & South Fairfax.

According to investigators, a dark colored Chevrolet Impala SS pulled up alongside Wallace's SUV and started shooting. Three of the four bullets struck Wallace but only one was fatal. His entourage rushed him to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where doctors performed an emergency thoracotomy to remove one of the four bullets but they were unsuccessful.

Biggie's widow and R&B singer Faith Evans appeared on the Breakfast Club radio show to reveal some shocking news about her late husband’s death.

"To be quite honest, BIG’s mom and I sort of feel like we know what happened. It's just a matter of LAPD saying that they know what happened, which they probably will never do. I wouldn't say that we have closure but have decided to stop paying money to make them admit that they know what happened,” said Evans.

No matter how long he's been gone, Biggie Smalls' spirit will live on through his music forever.