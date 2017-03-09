Uber delivers free boots from Boot Barn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – What’s better than a free pair of new boots during rodeo season?

How about having them delivered to you with a song.

Houston Boot Barn has teamed up with Uber to give away hundreds of exclusive Shyanne and Cody James boots just in time for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Uber delivered the boots Thursday between 11a.m. and 2p.m.

“I actually found out about it on Reddit. I kept refreshing the button that said request free boots. I really didn’t expect to be chosen so I was pretty happy about that. I’m going to be rocking these for the rest of rodeo,” Scott Tylend said.

Uber drivers got to play southern Santa Claus, dropping off boots to cowboys and girls around Houston.

“Today’s pretty exciting! I’ve got to meet some celebrities and see the excitement on the winner’s faces when we delivered the boots. It’s been non-stop back to back excitement all day,” said Nguyen.

Some lucky winners also got a personal visit from country singer Mary Sarah, who you might remember from season 10 of the primetime Emmy Award winning television show, The Voice.

“I am going to get out and sing a little song for them. I think that will add to the surprise,” said Sarah.

After a song and posing for some pictures it was on to the next one.

Sounds like a lot of “Boot Scootin Boogie” going down in H-Town!