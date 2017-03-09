Canada and Australia plagued by pink water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Australians and Canadians are left thinking pink after a natural phenomenon occurred in their local water reservoirs.

Westgate Park Lake in Victoria Australia caused quite a commotion when it's natural blue water turned bright pink on Wednesday.

The natural phenomenon happens when there's a perfect combination of high salt level, high temperatures, sunlight and lack of rainfall. Algae growing in the salt crust at the bottom of the lake also played a major role in turning the water to pink.

Parks Victoria, recommends that no one come into contact with the water until further instructed.

Across the pond, Canadians are experiencing a pink invasion of their own.

The mayor of Onoway in Alberta, Canada has informed residents that chemicals used at the town's water treatment plant is the cause of their water turning pink.

"Potassium permanganate leaked into the distribution system at the plant,” Onoway Mayor, Dale Krasnow said. “The pink water has been flushed out and the water is safe to drink.”

We're guessing the cost of bottled water will be on the rise in these countries.