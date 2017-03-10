Amber Alert issued after mother, two children abducted in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — The El Paso Police Department is searching for a mother and her two children after authorities said the three were possibly abducted. Houston’s Office of Emergency Management issued an Amber Alert and Silver Alert Friday morning to aid in the search.

Officials said police are searching for Brenda Estrada and her children 9-year-old Ashley Michelle Estrada and 10-year-old Brandon Jesus Estrada.

Law enforcement officials believe these children to be in grave or immediate danger, the alert said.

Miguel Mendez, 29, is wanted in connection to the family’s disappearance.

The suspect is driving a blue or green 2001 Acura TI with Texas license plate HGV4546, according to the alert.

Brandon is 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 90 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a dark shirt and jeans, officials said. His sister is about the same height and weight. She also has black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a t-shirt and jeans.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call El Paso police at 915-832-4498.