Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau in Houston for CERA by IHS Markit conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, TX - Eat your heart out Houston! The world's favorite political heartthrob is visiting the city.

Yes, we are talking about Justin Trudeau.

The Canadian prime minister met with Texas Governor Greg Abbot at the annual CERA by IHS Markit conference on Wednesday night. The two politicians discussed the importance of an economic relationship between Texas and Canada.

Trudeau took home an award for his environmental efforts on energy production and protecting the environment.

Prime Minister Trudeau spoke about the Canadian relationship on a national level.

"We have been working closely with the new administration over the past months to emphasize the degree of integration of our two economies. The fact that millions upon millions of good jobs on both sides of the border depend on the smooth flow of goods and people back and forth across the border," said Trudeau.