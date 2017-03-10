Galveston woman dead after shootout with off-duty police officer

GALVESTON, Texas— The Galveston Police Department is investigating the death of a woman involved in the shooting of an off-duty police officer.

According to police, Officer Evan Fraley, 26, has been with the Galveston Department K9 Unit for three years. The officer was off-duty on Thursday around 6 p.m. when he was shot.

The woman, 35-year-old Toni Jo. Collins was pronounced dead after being transported to UTMB following the shooting.

Details surrounding the shooting have not been released at this time.

We are working on gathering more details and will provide updates as they become available.