Go big or go home! Largest portable observation wheel is the biggest attraction at Rodeo Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Go big or go home! And at Rodeo Houston everything truly is bigger and better. All you have to do is take a walk down the midway and see the Grande XL. It's the world`s largest traveling observation wheel in the western hemisphere, and it's making its Rodeo Houston debut.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It wasn't exactly easy to get it here. Owned by the midway provider Ray Cammack Shows, it was transported to Houston on 22 semi-trailers, erected with an 80-ton crane and assembled by a crew of 10 engineers.

Our own, Maggie Flecknoe, took a ride to the top. You won't believe the view from 150 feet above ground.