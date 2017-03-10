Homeowner: Teen playing Russian Roulette shoots self in head

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A teen boy was rushed to the hospital Friday after accidentally shooting himself in the head at a home in Spring, Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables said.

The shooting happened at a home in the 21300 block of Greenham Drive shortly before 9:30 a.m.

According to the homeowner, his son and his son’s friend both attend Klein Collins High School. The boys were on Spring Break, and were hanging out at the home for the day.

The homeowner said he left earlier Friday morning to go to the gym, then headed to work. While in a meeting, his son called and told him that the friend had been shot.

The son said his friend was playing Russian Roulette by himself when the gun went off.

The teen was taken to the hospital in grave condition.