“Married but Single Too” cast comes to Houston, brings laughs to CW 39 NewsFix

Houston, Texas – Can someone really be “Married but Single too?”

Houston native Je’Caryous Johnson, who is also a writer, producer and director, digs beyond the surface and brings real-life relationship problems to the forefront with his latest stage play, “Married but Single too.”

Johnson continues to push the envelope with this fiery follow up to the original, “MARRIED BUT SINGLE” play that sold out crowds in the spring of 2016.

“I am truly excited about continuing the “MARRIED BUT SINGLE” saga,” Johnson said. “Earlier this year, the original play was met with such overwhelming response that I had to give my dedicated fans and new fans some more of the pandemonium and drama that real relationships and this thing we call love provide.”

The captivating play captured the hearts of many, leaving Johnson no other option but to bring back a part two.

“While traveling with the show and interacting with audiences, I discovered many wanted to see more from their favorite characters and also find out what happens next with them,” Johnson said.

Keeping his promise to fans across the county, Johnson brings back the their favorite characters in “MARRIED BUT SINGLE TOO.”

Returning to reprise their roles is “Pimpin’ Pete” played by actor Carl Anthony Payne, and “Sharon Wilson” played by LisaRaye McCoy.

And check this out! This time around, Johnson is pairing Payne and McCoy with one of the industry’s most formidable Hollywood funnymen, Bill Bellamy.

Another surprise addition to the cast is singer Chante Moore and veteran theater powerhouse singer and actor Anthony Grant.

Five shows are scheduled to ‘serve tea’ Friday throught Sunday night at The Hobby Center. You can learn more about the show at www.jecaryous.com