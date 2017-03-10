HOUSTON -- King Kong returns for a new generation, but does Kong: Skull Island live up to the films that came before? Film critic Dustin Chase reviews the latest monster movie starring Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson. Plus reviews for The Ottoman Lieutenant, Land of Mine and what to expect this year at South by Southwest as Chase heads to Austin for one of the largest film festivals in the world.
Tix Fix: King Kong returns and what to expect this year at South by Southwest
