VIDEO: Uber driver attacked by biker gang on California highway

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - An Uber driver is recovering from a broken leg after taking a serious beating from a biker gang on the highway.

A witnesses captured video of the biker gang's violent assault Wednesday evening.

The video starts out with the biker gang doing stunts on the highway, then surrounding a white Toyota. The bikers are then seen breaking the side mirrors and hitting the windows on the vehicle.

Eventually, the attackers provoke the Uber driver to the point where he steps out of his car. The 15 bikers began to hit and terrorize the driver until he is knocked out by one of the gang members.

Police are trying to identify the biker gang, but something tells us this group is not too intimidated by the law!