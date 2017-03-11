× HPD led on high-speed chase after pawn shop robbery

HOUSTON – Houston police were led on a high-speed chase when they received a report of an alarm going off at a Cash America pawn shop Saturday morning.

Authorities said they received the call around 4 a.m. When they arrived to the scene, they noticed the front window of the pawn shop, located at 6120 Bellfort Street, was smashed.

Officers tracked two suspects that stole a piece of equipment down Telephone Road and caught up with them.

Police said while attempting to pull the suspects over, they lost control of the vehicle and crashed on 79th Street and Capital.

The suspects then jumped out of the vehicle and ran before police caught them.

Both suspects are currently in custody.