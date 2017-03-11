Off-duty officer chases down and shoots man suspected of armed robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - An off-duty officer took the law into his own hands on Friday night. This after a woman flagged him down after she was robbed at gun point at a strip mall in San Jacinto.

Houston police say the officer chased the robbery suspect on I-10 until an incident was triggered.

HPD Captain William R. Dobbins says, "During that altercation, more than one round was fired by the officer, we know the suspect was struck at least one time."

Officers say the pursuit ended at the North Loop and Wayside when the suspect abandoned his vehicle and took off in another car that picked him up.

When the suspect was taken to a hospital to get treatment, the hospital alerted the police. That suspect is in stable condition and once he recovers, police will place him under arrest.

Authorities haven't released the name of the off-duty officer nor the suspect's name at this time.

Captain Dobbins says, "It's still under investigation so we can find out exactly what happened in the confrontation. What happened in the robbery and the details of the pursuit."

Well, we do know police are searching for the person who took the suspect to the hospital, and it would seem officers are on duty even when off duty.