× Schlitterbahn Waterparks in Texas are open for ‘Bahn Break’!

GALVESTON, Texas – Spring Break has officially begun— or in this case, Bahn Break! Schlitterbahn Waterparks in Texas are now open in celebration of Spring Break from March 11-19.

While we know you may want to make your Bahn Break experience a family occasion, there is a little something for everyone!



For starters, Schlitterbahn Galveston Island’s heated indoor park is perfect for guests who may want to enjoy a drink at the Wasserfest Heated Pool & Swim-Up Bar, or even partake in the excitement of taking a plunge down the Rohr water slide!

And hey, you could even save $10 on season passes to be ready just in time to cool down for the hot, summer weather!

Schlitterbahn invites all guests to see exactly why they’re known for being the “hottest, coolest time” in Texas!