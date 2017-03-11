United Way LINC program surprises East End families with improved play area at Tijerina Elementary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- A weekend of service for the community is making a lasting impact for students at a Houston elementary school.

Volunteers with the United Way LINC program spent Saturday morning at Tijerina Elementary in the East End neighborhood.

Richard Pena, principal of Tijerina Elementary School, explained, "They have 150 volunteers to come put in a gaga pit, redo the soccer field, redo the blacktop, the basketball courts and the front of the building."

With students starting their spring break, organizers thought this would be an opportune time to surprise them with their revitalized playground.

"We strategically picked this Saturday knowing that the kids got out of school on Friday and they would have a whole week to spend utilizing the space that we have here," Glenn Lucadou of United Way of Greater Houston said.

The work certainly wasn't easy...

But volunteers said it's worth the effort.

"I think it's awesome what we're doing here, because that's all it takes, you just need some people who are willing to do a little bit of good and a lot can happen from that," volunteer Zach Douma said.

We're sure the children will love their improved play area!