Cy Falls Eagles fly high to win state championship

SAN ANTONIO – After years of being a power in high school basketball, the Cy Falls Eagles finally won their first state championship in 6A by beating Wagner 63-57 in the Alamodome.

Cy Falls won their final 25 games en route to 35-3 championship season.

Junior guard Nigel Hawkins was named the most valuable player for the championship game. He is one of five starters who are juniors so they’ll be a favorite to win all again in 2018.

For now, let the victors enjoy the spoils.