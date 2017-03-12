× Death toll from Damascus blasts climbs to 74

DAMASCUS — The death toll from twin blasts Saturday in Damascus has climbed to 74, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said Sunday.

Syrian state-run media reported that more than 40 civilians were killed and over 120 were injured.

The SOHR said 20 victims were members of the Syrian regime forces and militiamen loyal to the Syrian regime.

The two blasts were caused by IEDs targeting buses carrying Iraqi pilgrims who were visiting the Bab al-Saghir cemetery in Damascus, according to Iraq’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Jamal.

SOHR said the first explosion happened near the cemetery. When the visitors from the buses gathered around the site of the first explosion to see what happened, the second blast went off.