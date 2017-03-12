× Father and husband shot, killed in front of family at north Harris County apartments

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – During an attempted carjacking, a father was shot and killed in Harris County Saturday night, according to Harris County deputies.

Around 11 p.m. at Greenbriar Park North apartments located at 818 Richcrest Drive, a 47-year-old man, along with his wife and 10-year-old daughter, were returning home to their apartment and parked on the street.

While the wife and daughter were guiding the man to park the car, a silver or white four-door Sedan pulled up and two teenagers jumped out, holding the man at gunpoint.

The teenagers told the man to get out and began pistol-whipping him, authorities said. The man was then shot in the chest and died at the scene.

The two teenagers got in the car and tried to drive off, but since it was a standard stick shift, they were unsure how to drive it.

The wife and daughter witnessed the shooting and told authorities the suspects ran down the street and got back in the four-door Sedan, fleeing the scene.

A third suspect was driving the car the teenagers came in.

Authorities said there is a house across the street that has a camera in the driveway facing the street in front of where the incident happened. They’re hoping the camera recorded the entire incident.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.