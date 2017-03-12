× Joni Sledge of musical group Sister Sledge dies

CNN — Joni Sledge, a founding member of the vocal group Sister Sledge, died at age 60 on Friday, according to a statement from the band.

The group, composed of four sisters, recorded the dance anthem “We Are Family” in 1979. Other hits were “He’s the Greatest Dancer” and “My Guy.”

“Yesterday, numbness fell upon our family. We are saddened to inform you that our dear sister, mother, aunt, niece and cousin, Joni passed away yesterday. Please pray for us as we weep for this loss. We do know that she is now eternally with Our Lord,” the band said Saturday in a statement posted on their website and Facebook page.

"Yesterday, numbness fell upon our family. We are saddened to inform you that our dear sister, mother, aunt, niece and cousin, Joni passed away yesterday. Please pray for us as we weep for this loss. We do know that she is now eternally with Our Lord," the band said Saturday in a statement posted on their website and Facebook page.

"We thank you in advance for allowing us the privacy to mourn quietly as a family. We miss her and hurt for her presence, her radiance, and the sincerity with which she loved & embraced life. We love you & God Bless You all. The Sledge Family."

A cause of death has not been provided.