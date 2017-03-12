North Houston family lays down foundation for new life following fire, thanks to local donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - In one of the toughest months of their lives, members of the Thompson family had reason to be joyful on Sunday. In late February, Shawanna and Daniel Thompson's apartment home caught fire. Luckily they, along with their two children, were able to escape without injury.

"Even though it takes a lot of time to replace things, you can't replace people," Shawanna Thompson said.

On Sunday, the family received a huge gift from a pair of Houston companies.

Your Cost Furniture delivered a whole set of home furnishings.

"We've got beds, mattresses, dining room table, dressers, mirrors, everything she'll need," Douglas Smith of Your Cost Furniture said.

Thompson added, "To know that someone out there is that generous to help you at least build a foundation again, that's amazing."

In addition, Pharris Photography is donating a family portrait session, helping to decorate the home.

"Giving them something they can pass on to generations is why we do what we do," said Joshua Farris. "It's what we're very passionate about."

The family has also started a GoFundMe page to help in their recovery process.