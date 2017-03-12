Three Texas schools dreaming of Final Four run

It was selection Sunday for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. A total of 68 invitations were handed out including those handed out to SWAC Champion Texas Southern, AAC Champion SMU and Big XII at-large bid for Baylor.

Texas Southern is a 16 seed in the South Region and will open play against number one seed North Carolina on Friday in Greenville, South Carolina.

SMU is the 6-seed in the East Region and will face the winner of Kansas State and Wake Forest.

Baylor is the 3-seed in East Region and could face SMU in the second round.