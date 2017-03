× 1 killed after overnight crash in northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was killed in a car Sunday night in the Cypress Village area.

A pickup truck was headed down Highway 290 around 9:30 p.m. when the driver lost control near Spring-Cypress Road.

Investigators said it doesn’t appear any other vehicles were involved.

It’s also unclear whether there were any passengers in the car.