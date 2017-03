Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- An ex con by the name of George has decided to give back by inspiring others through his poetry. George wrote the poem titled “Sometimes Fun" at 22-years-old and has used the poem throughout his recovery and rehabilitation.

The poem shares the message of how everyone hurts in one capacity or another. We hurt others to make ourselves feel better, while at the same time we hurt ourselves and others because we are hurting.