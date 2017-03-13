× HCSO: Man arrested, charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— The Harris County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a Pasadena man after allegedly recovering copious amounts of pornographic images on his computer.

David Watkins, 71, was arrested on Feb. 24 and charged with felony possession of child pornography and distribution.

Watkins admitted to uploading child sexual assault images to an online storage system and confessed to officers that he had been looking for the images on the internet. A forensics examination of Watkins’ computer recovered numerous images of child sexual assault, investigators said.

Watkins is currently released on a $20,000 bond and is due for arraignment on April 18.