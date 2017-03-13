× HPD: Abusive boyfriend beats, chokes girlfriend over outfit

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County District Attorney’s Office filed charges over the weekend against a man accused of brutally beating his girlfriend because of the clothes she was wearing. The suspect has been arrested for violent behavior several times during the course of the couple’s seven-year relationship, according to court documents.

Michael Anthony Hernandez, 27, is charged with assault of a family member and impeding breathing.

According to court documents, Hernandez and the victim have been together on-and-off for the last seven years and have a child together.

The Houston Police Department said Hernandez and the victim were in the parking lot of her apartment complex on March 5 when he became upset about her outfit. Hernandez is accused of punching his girlfriend in the face several times, fracturing her nose and left orbital bone. He then allegedly grabbed the victim by the neck with both hands and choked her.

The woman said her arms were numb as she went in and out of consciousness, police said. The woman stumbled back into her apartment after the alleged attack and passed out while taking a shower. When she woke up, Hernandez was allegedly sleeping in the apartment.

The victim sent a text message to her mother, who called authorities. But when officers arrived, Hernandez was already gone.

In February 2014, Hernandez was convicted of assaulting the same woman, identified as his ex-girlfriend at the time, while she and a roommate slept at their apartment in southwest Houston. Hernandez kicked in the front door of the home, climbed into bed with the victim and started punching her several times. Hernandez ran off before police arrived, according to documents.

A judge issued a temporary protective order in the case.

Hernandez was initially hit with a first degree felony, but the charges were reduced to a class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 50 days at the Harris County Jail for that offense.

Court documents suggest a bond has not been set in the most recent case, although police confirm Hernandez is in custody.