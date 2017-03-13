× HPD: Man, woman plot to have former spouses murdered

HOUSTON — A man and woman went before a judge Monday morning after being accused of hiring hit men to kill their former spouses, the Houston Police Department said.

Valarie McDaniel, 48, and Leon Phillip Jacob, 39, are charged with solicitation of capital murder.

Prosecutors said the hit men the two arranged to commit the killing were actually undercover officers. During the attempt to capture Jacob and McDaniel, officers had the suspects’ ex-spouses pose as dead.

No bond was set for Jacob, and McDaniel is being held for $50,000.