March Madness could cost employers more than $2 billion this year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - March Madness is officially underway and that means millions of Americans are filling out brackets for the NCAA Basketball Tournament. While 68 teams go for the title, the real losers seem to be employers.

Chicago based outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. estimates $2.1 billion could potentially be lost due to decreased workplace productivity during the tournament.

This decreased productivity can be employees researching teams, making their bracket picks, watching games while at work, skipping out to watch games and more.

More than 40 million Americans are expected to fill out brackets this year.