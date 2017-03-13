Teen who shot himself while playing Russian Roulette dies from injury

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Klein High School who shot himself while playing a game of Russian Roulette has died, according to authorities.

The teen was rushed to the hospital on Friday after accidentally shooting himself in the head at a home in Spring, Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables said.

Medical Examiners confirmed in a statement on Monday that the teen was pronounced dead on Saturday.

The shooting happened at a home in the 21300 block of Greenham Drive shortly before 9:30 a.m.

According to the homeowner Phillip Ferguson, the victim was a friend of his son. Both teens attended Klein Collins High School and were hanging out at the home while on Spring Break.

Ferguson said he left earlier Friday morning to go to the gym, then headed to work. While in a meeting, his son called and told him that the friend had been shot.

The son said the friend was playing Russian Roulette by himself when the gun went off.

Ferguson told police that he does not own a gun and his son didn’t know where the victim got the gun from.

Authorities said the homeowner’s son was cooperative and no charges are expected to be filed against him.