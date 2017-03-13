× PD: Man arrested after putting child in headlock for not cleaning up after dog

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas­­­– A child who was brutally attacked in his home is safe thanks to a concerned local school resource officer.

Christopher James Crumb, 32, was arrested after a child in his care showed signs of abuse, authorities said.

A school resource officer was alerted about the assault after a student appeared with throat and neck injuries. The student told the officer that Crumb placed him in a headlock for not properly cleaning up after his dog.

Crumb was arrested at his residence and charged with assault causing bodily injury-family violence-enhanced.

His bond was set at $15,000.