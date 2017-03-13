Police arrest Humble man, Houston woman nicknamed ‘Checked up Stanka’ wanted for string of Kroger store robberies

HOUSTON– A Houston woman and her accomplice were arrested on multiple charges after Friendswood police connected the woman to a string of Kroger store robberies.

The Friendswood Police Department arrested Deorqunise “Checked Up Stanka” Hawkins, 18, of Houston and Curley Peter Guidry, 33, of Humble, on Mar. 6, at 5 p.m. in north Houston.

Guidry was arrested after police pulled over the vehicle and conducted a search. Police found one firearm, cocaine, crack, promethazine, hydrocodone, marijuana and a large sum of cash belonging to Guidry.

During the search police ran Hawkins name and learned that she had three outstanding Harris County warrants. Hawkins was also wanted for the alleged robbery of several Kroger grocery store’s dating back to November 13, 2016. One of the alleged robberies took place at a Kroger on FM 528 and another on N. Friendswood Drive authorities said.

Hawkins is currently in the Harris County Jail charged with multiple counts of Robbery and one count of Aggravated Robbery.

Police are still investigating if Guidry was involved in the Kroger robberies.