Tennessee woman wakes up with a snake in her bed

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tennessee - A cabin in the Tennessee woods might sound like a great sanctuary for some, but for one Tennessee woman it's become an experience she will never forget.

"I like the nature, it's quiet and you don't hear all the cars,” Christine Humphries said.

The Humphries may have escaped the hustle and bustle of the big city, but not the uninvited guests of nature.

"I woke up because I thought the cat had touched my arm. I pulled back the sheets and realized that I had a really nice long snake stretched out in my bed," Humphries said.

It took a couple deputies just a few minutes to catch the three-foot long non-venomous rat snake but it's gonna take Humphries a lot longer to feel safe in her bed.

"When I think about having a snake in my bed that was actually laying on me it gives me chills down my spine," Humphries said.