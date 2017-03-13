Time is running out to prove the president’s claim that Trump Tower was wiretapped during the campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Ever heard the phrase, "Put up or shut up?" Well, that's the message several lawmakers are sending about President Trump's wiretap allegations against his predecessor. Monday's the deadline for the Department of Justice to provide evidence backing Donald Trump's claim that former President Obama tapped Trump Tower during the election.

"President Trump has to provide the American people -- not just the intelligence committee -- but the American people with evidence," said Sen. John McCain.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he's seen nothing to suggest wiretaps, either.

Meanwhile, Kellyanne Conway is under scrutiny again for remarks she made over the weekend suggesting there could have been different forms of spying on her boss last year.

"You can do surveillance on someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets, any number of different ways....microwaves that turn into cameras, etc," she said.

Trump's adviser is now defending those comments.

"I'm not Inspector Gadget. I don't believe people are using the microwave to spy on the Trump campaign. However, I'm not in the job of having evidence. That's what investigations are for," Conway said.

As you may recall, President Trump made the wiretap claims through a series of tweets earlier in March. Through a spokesperson, Obama has denied the allegations. The House Intelligence Committee began investigating anyway, much to Trump's delight.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said, "He doesn't really think that President Obama went up and tapped his phone personally. There's no question the Obama administration - that there were actions about surveillance and other activities that occurred in the 2016 election."

As for that wiretapping investigation, the clock is ticking...and time is running out.