× Beloved HFD Capt. William “Iron Bill” Dowling to be laid to rest Wednesday

HOUSTON — A public memorial service will be held Wednesday for Houston Fire Department Capt. William “Iron Bill” Dowling who died a week ago from injuries sustained fighting a massive fire that killed four of his comrades in 2013.

Thye service will begin at 10 a.m. at Houston Baptist University’s Linda and Archie Dunham Theater in the Morris Cultural Arts Center. A processional march of firefighters, family members and dignitaries will begin at 8:45 a.m. in honor of the fallen firefighter.

Dowling and his family have captured the hearts of the nation who watched the brave firefighter struggle to recover.

What has been called the deadliest day in the history of HFD is one many Houstonians will never forget.

A massive fire raged through the Southwest Inn on May 31, 2013 and Dowling and his crew rushed inside to battle the blaze. A roof collapsed, trapping several of the firefighters.

Four of them, Matthew Renaud, Robert Bebee, Robert Garber and Anne Sullivan, did not survive. Their leader, Dowling, was left severely injured.

After spending nearly six months in the hospital he emerged, but his life would never be the same. The captain, who was known for his strength and courage, was left to depend on others for care after suffering brain damage and having both legs amputated. But with his same “Iron Bill” inner strength, Dowling and his family pushed forward until he succumbed to his injuries.

HFD Sr. Capt. Ruy Lozano discussed preparations for the memorial service.

HFD released the following statement after news of the captain's death:

"The men and women of the Houston Fire Department mourn the loss Captain William ‘Iron Bill’ Dowling. Captain William Dowling has died on Today, March 7, 2017. Captain Dowling entered the Houston Fire Department 17 years ago, on March 21, 2000. He retired on June 1, 2013 after suffering career ending and life altering injuries in the Southwest Inn fire on May 31, 2013, that killed four other Houston firefighters. The Southwest Inn fire is considered the deadliest day in Houston Fire Department history. Captain Dowling passed away today due to complications of the injuries. The incredible strength and bravery he showed as he and his family rebuilt his life – and theirs – after his injuries inspired us all. Please keep the Dowling family and all of the men and women of our fire department in your prayers."

And condolences flooded social media timelines honoring Dowling.

Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted and released a statement in honor of the fallen hero.

My thoughts and prayers for the family, friends and Firefighters of Capt. Bill Dowling who was injured in the 2013 Southwest Inn Fire. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) March 8, 2017

I join the Houston Fire Department in mourning the loss of Captain William “Iron Bill” Dowling, who died today from complications suffered in the 2013 fire at the Southwest Inn that claimed the lives of four other Houston fire fighters. Captain Dowling left us on the day we were honoring our first responders at the Houston Rodeo. He was truly a hero whose service to the city will not be forgotten. I ask all Houstonians to pray for his family and friends," said Turner.

Terribly saddened to learn of the passing of Captain Bill Dowling. He was a true hero and inspiration. pic.twitter.com/9PJJP5oOSB — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 8, 2017

Ha Fallecido el Capitán William Dowling , el Dpto. de Bomberos de Houston lamenta su pérdida y siempre lo recordará con respeto y cariño pic.twitter.com/7hDgkchd0Q — Houston Fire Dept (@cohoustonfire) March 8, 2017

The Houston Fire Department held a live press conference on Wednesday at city hall in honor of Dowling.

