CW39 50th Anniversary Shamrock Shake Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

1. HOW TO ENTER:

No purchase necessary to enter or win. Sweepstakes begins on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 5:00am (CT) and ends on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 11:59pm (CT) (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor’s clock will be the official timepiece of the Sweepstakes.

There are two ways to enter: via text or online. All entries must be received by Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 11:59pm (CT).

Text entry: During the Sweepstakes Period, entrants will be solicited to send a text to 39239 with the word “SHAKE” contained in the body of the text message. All entrants must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter the Sweepstakes using the text messaging method. Entrants will be sent a text message to confirm entry into the Sweepstakes. By participating via text, entrants will be charged standard rates for text messages sent and received from their handset according to the terms and conditions of their wireless calling plans. Entrants will be invited to reply to opt in to the CW39 Insiders Club. (Insiders Club membership will not affect your chances of winning.) Insiders Club members may receive up to two (2) text messages per week from CW39. Text STOP to quit. Text HELP for info. Text messaging and wireless service are not available in all areas. Sponsor is not responsible for inability to complete text within specified time whether due to busy lines, disconnections, telephone malfunctions or other circumstances. Sponsor is not responsible for entries lost, late, misdirected, or illegible. Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy can be found at CW39.com/terms-of-service.

Online entry: Viewers can enter online for free by going to CW39.com/category/contests and submitting their name, age, contact phone number and email address. A link to the free web method of entry will also be posted on Facebook.com/CW39Houston. Entries that do not include the required information will be disqualified. Sponsor is not responsible for faulty internet connections, unavailability of servers, any technical malfunctions, computer virus or damage caused to participant’s computer by accessing the sweepstakes website.

Limit one entry per person per calendar day (12 midnight to 12 midnight, CT) during the Sweepstakes Period, regardless of method of entry. Viewers cannot enter both online and by text message, or more than once by either method, on the same calendar day. Duplicate entries will be voided. Any attempt to enter more than once per day by any means including multiple/different identities or registrations will void the entries and disqualify the entrant. Entries become the property of KIAH-TV/CW39 and will not be returned.

Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received during the Sweepstakes Period.

2. ELIGIBILITY:

a. The Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the CW39 viewing area, which is defined as the following counties: Austin, Brazoria, Calhoun, Chambers, Colorado, Fort Bend, Galveston, Grimes, Harris, Jackson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, Washington and Wharton, who are at least 18 years of age on the date of entry and possess a valid government-issued I.D.

b. Employees (and their immediate family members living in the same household) of KIAH-TV/CW39 (“Sponsor”) and of its parent companies, subsidiaries, and of McDonald’s and its parent, subsidiaries and affiliates, are not eligible to enter or win.

c. Any member of a household who has won a prize in any KIAH-TV/CW39 contest or sweepstakes since February 14, 2017 is ineligible.

3. PRIZES:

One (1) winner will be selected at random from all text and online entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. The winner will receive fifty (50) McCafé cards that are each valid for one McCafé product sold at McDonald’s. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $250. Prize has no cash value. No substitute prizes will be awarded, except in the sole discretion of the Sponsor. Winner must claim their prize at the KIAH-TV Studios located at 7700 Westpark Drive, Houston, Texas 77063 between the hours of 9:00 am and 12:00 pm or between 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm (CT), Monday through Friday. Prize cannot be re-sold, is non-transferable and has no cash value. Winner is subject to all conditions printed on the McCafé cards, and to all policies and rules of McDonald’s. Prize consists exclusively of fifty (50) McCafé cards, which expire on December 31, 2017. Winner is responsible for all taxes on prizes, and for transportation to and from McDonald’s, meals, lodgings and all other expenses. Limit one prize per household.

4. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION:

Winner will be selected in the morning of Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Sponsor will attempt to contact the selected winner by telephone on that afternoon. If there is no answer, Sponsor will attempt to leave a message. Potential winner must answer Sponsor’s phone call or respond to the voicemail message within one business day to acknowledge winning the prize. If winner cannot be contacted or do not respond to Sponsor’s message at the time of the first notification attempt, or if he/she declines the prize, or is deemed ineligible to participate at any time, they will be disqualified and Sponsor will select an alternate winner from among all remaining entries. Winner must pick up their prize at KIAH-TV/CW39 Studios within two (2) business days (Monday-Friday) of acknowledgement unless alternate arrangements for a later date, and must show proof of eligibility (driver’s license, passport, voting card or similar government issued identification) at the time the prize is claimed, or the prize will be forfeited and awarded in a random drawing among all remaining entries. By entering, you agree that the Sponsor will be the sole and final judge of eligibility, winner verification and all other matters connected with the sweepstakes, and its decisions will be final and incontestable.

5. OTHER CONDITIONS:

a. Execution of Affidavit and Release: Prize winner agrees to sign and submit Sponsor’s prepared form of a release and waiver of liability in order to claim the prize.

b. Use of winner’s name: By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to Sponsor and McDonald’s and their agents, affiliates and licensees, to use the entrant’s name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for broadcast, advertising and promotional purposes, without additional compensation, if the entrant is selected as a winner.

c. Release of Liability: By entering, entrants agree to release Sponsor, its parent and affiliated companies, and its officers, directors, employees and agents from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind or nature whatsoever, arising from or relating in any way to the entrant’s participation in this Sweepstakes or his or her receipt or use of the prize or related activities. Entrants acknowledge and agree that this contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook and Twitter.

6. SWEEPSTAKES RULES AND LIST OF WINNERS:

Official Rules are available within the free web method of entry via CW39.com/category/contests/ or by mailing a self-addressed, stamped envelope to KIAH-TV/CW39, 7700 Westpark Drive, Houston, Texas 77063. For a list of winners, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope, after March 14, 2017 and before April 14, 2017 to “CW39 50th Anniversary Shamrock Shake Sweepstakes,” at the same address.

7. SPONSOR:

KIAH-TV/CW39, 7700 Westpark Drive, Houston TX 77063.

8. INTERNET:

Sponsor is not responsible for virus or other damage to entrant’s computer, cellular phone or other device from participation or attempts to participate in the Sweepstakes. If for any reason this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, or if this Sweepstakes or any web site associated therewith (or any portion thereof) becomes corrupted or does not allow the proper playing of the Sweepstakes and processing of entries in accordance with these rules, or if infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, actions by entrants, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes, in the Sponsor’s sole opinion, corrupts or affects the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of this Sweepstakes, the Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual implicated in such action and/or to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend this Sweepstakes or any portion thereof. In the event this Sweepstakes is cancelled, the Sponsor will conduct a random drawing to award prizes from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to the time of the action or event warranting such cancellation. If such cancellation, termination, modification, or suspension occurs, notification will be posted at the Entry Site. ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE (INCLUDING THE ENTRY SITE) OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND/OR CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES AND OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW. Sweepstakes rules are governed and enforced pursuant to Texas law, excluding choice of law provisions.