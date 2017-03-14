Feeling lucky? Enter to win 50 McDonald’s Shamrock Shakes in honor of CW39’s 50th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Cheers to charity and CW39's 50th anniversary!

McDonald's is shaking things up when it comes to McCafe beverages with four new seasonal flavors: Chocolate Shamrock Shake, Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe, Shamrock Mocha and Shamrock Hot Chocolate.

Here's the best part you don't have to feel guilty treating yourself.

While the Shamrock Shake has an impressive fan following, it also has a heart-warming legacy. Beginning in 1974, proceeds from the Shamrock Shake helped raise enough funds to open the first-ever Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia. Now, 42 years later, proceeds from the Shamrock Shake are still supporting RMHC, which serves 7 million children and families around the world each year. Here in Houston tens of thousands of children and their families are supported.

From now until St. Patrick's Day, Friday, March 17th, when you buy a Shamrock Shake, 25 cents will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

And McDonald's is not only giving back to our community they're also helping us celebrate the station's 50th anniversary.

Here at CW39, we’re celebrating our 50th anniversary with a Shamrock Shake Sweepstakes!

Text “SHAKE” to 39-2-39 now for your chance to win 50 McCafé Shamrock Shakes from McDonald’s!

We’re picking one CW39 viewer! You have from now until Wednesday at 11:59pm (CT) to enter to win! Good luck!