Former Austin math teacher gets 10 years probation, no sex offender registry after sleeping with 2 teen students

AUSTIN, Texas- A former high school math teacher in Austin has found a get out of jail free card after sleeping with two of her 17-year-old male students.

The teacher, Haeli Wey, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of an 'improper relationship between educator and student' last month. The judge decided not to throw the book at Wey and sentenced her to 10 years probation instead.

During a ministry trip to Africa, Wey admitted to sleeping with one of the teens more than 10 times in two months.

The married math teacher then decided to practice a little addition by hooking up with another teen student on a hike at summer camp.

Once the first student found out about the second one, it was 'class dismissed' and Wey was on her way to jail.

Wey cannot have any contact with her victims and was ordered to perform 200 hours of community service. According to authorities, she will not have to register as a sex offender because the offense she plea bargained to doesn't call for that punishment.

If she violates her probation, she faces 2 to 20 years in the Big House.

In February, Houston's former Aldine ISD teacher Alexandria Vera was sentenced to 10 years in prison for her sexual relationship with a 13-year-old middle-school student.

One thing's for sure, Wey's sentence won't do much to discourage this "Lone Star" teaching trend!