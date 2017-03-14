× Houston father, Good Samaritan killed in attempt to stop robbery, police say

HOUSTON — Police are searching those responsible for gunning down a Good Samaritan during a robbery in south Houston, authorities said.

Bobby Garcia, 38, was a tire shop owner, husband and father of two children.

Garcia was at a gas station Monday afternoon on Almeda Road when he saw three people rifling through the trunk of a car belonging to the station’s owner, investigators said. The victim confronted the suspected robbers and was shot twice.

Officers said the group jumped into a light-blue Chrysler 200 and took off. Police said a witness chased after the suspected shooters but stopped, fearing for his safety.

Garcia was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The victim’s sister has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral expenses.