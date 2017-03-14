× Man accused of sexually abusing, filming underage girls and boys

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children has been arrested after fleeing to Europe to try and avoid prosecution, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Dwayne Bernard Howard, 50, has been charged with two counts of continuous sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated sexual assault.

Investigators said Howard was already at the center of a child sexual assault case in October of 2010 when he fled to Europe in order to avoid Harris County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse investigators.

The initial investigation revealed two female victims, ages 11 and 16, reported being abused by Howard.

Investigators said Howard forced one victim to pose wearing provocative clothing while he photographed her.

The victims told examiners Howard would use a live web camera and film them without clothing.

In February 2016, Howard was arrested in Fort Bend County.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office case was re-opened and a third victim came forward; a male who also was abused by Howard.

That victim told investigators that Howard sexually abused him from the age of 12 until he was 15 years old.

The victim gave a detailed description of Howard’s laptop, which is now in the custody of the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. Howard is also suspected of file-sharing child pornography while in Europe.

Howard was previously convicted in 1998 for an indecency with a child charge and was sentenced to six years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.